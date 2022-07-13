iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) is Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s Largest Position

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 165,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises 7.5% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $17,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 193,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,264,000 after buying an additional 24,565 shares in the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 151.6% during the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 150,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,830,000 after purchasing an additional 90,889 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,327,000.

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $100.74 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.82 and a 1 year high of $107.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.15.

