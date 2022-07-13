iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stake Lowered by 4J Wealth Management LLC

4J Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of 4J Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 71.4% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7,058.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $82.55. 298,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,855,978. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.94 and a fifty-two week high of $86.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

