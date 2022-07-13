iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Acquired by Element Wealth LLC

Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 897.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the quarter. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEI. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 65,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,457,000 after buying an additional 22,376 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 319.9% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 31,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after buying an additional 24,047 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 32,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after buying an additional 11,551 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 349,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,987,000 after buying an additional 13,016 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

IEI traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.38. 70,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,887,013. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.04 and a fifty-two week high of $132.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.56.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.119 per share. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.