iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Bought by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Shares of IEF opened at $102.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.86. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $97.99 and a 1 year high of $118.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

