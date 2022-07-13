iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Bought by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000.
Shares of IEF opened at $102.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.86. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $97.99 and a 1 year high of $118.63.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
- Is There a Reasonable Price to Buy Stitch Fix Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.