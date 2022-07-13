iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Single Point Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Single Point Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

IEFA stock opened at $57.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.21. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.