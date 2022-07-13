iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,080,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,817 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Keybank National Association OH’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $422,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $57.77 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.21.

