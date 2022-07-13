iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,217,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 131,815 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 6.5% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $128,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 30,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 155,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,800,000 after purchasing an additional 21,924 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000.
Shares of IJR opened at $92.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.51. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.53 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
