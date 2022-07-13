iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $92.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.51. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $88.53 and a 12-month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

