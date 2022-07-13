iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Stock Position Increased by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the quarter. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.5% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000.

Shares of BATS:HEFA traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.32. The company had a trading volume of 701,905 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.53. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $26.88 and a 12 month high of $30.88.

