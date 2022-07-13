iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ) Stock Price Down 0.6%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.68 and last traded at $37.69. 118,539 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 280,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.91.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.98.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 151,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 669,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,557,000 after acquiring an additional 7,757 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 72,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 27,889 shares in the last quarter.

