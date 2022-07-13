iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Bought by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,870,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,876 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises 2.2% of Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Flputnam Investment Management Co. owned about 0.21% of iShares Gold Trust worth $68,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 57,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 799,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,429,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 726,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,280,000 after purchasing an additional 54,363 shares in the last quarter. 53.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $32.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.49. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.70 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

