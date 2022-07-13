iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Position Cut by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA trimmed its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 78.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,665 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HYA Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 94,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after buying an additional 8,407 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 45,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 898,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,755,000 after purchasing an additional 497,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COMT traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.43. 1,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,653. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.07.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.