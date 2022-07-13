iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTI) Trading Up 0.3%

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTI – Get Rating)’s share price were up 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.05 and last traded at $22.99. Approximately 7,167 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 4,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.92.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.72.
