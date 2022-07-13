iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,343 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,592,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327,100 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,569,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,184,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,626,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,412,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $38.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.46. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.68 and a 1 year high of $54.28.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

