iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $21.53

iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.53 and last traded at $21.72, with a volume of 48798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.91.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.16.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWG. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 209.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3,376.5% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 23,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 22,420 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 27,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 39,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.