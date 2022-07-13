iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Share Price Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.74

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.74 and traded as low as $20.98. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF shares last traded at $21.07, with a volume of 166,949 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.24.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000.

