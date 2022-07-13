iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $56.09

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $56.09 and last traded at $56.50, with a volume of 35893 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.58.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.69.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 81,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

