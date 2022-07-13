iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Share Price Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $24.33

iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.33 and traded as low as $22.26. iShares MSCI Spain ETF shares last traded at $22.30, with a volume of 579,638 shares.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 4,047.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 533,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,591,000 after acquiring an additional 520,946 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 298,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,597,000 after acquiring an additional 33,937 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,591,000 after acquiring an additional 34,084 shares during the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 239,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 224,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

