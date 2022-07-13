iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Position Raised by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 97.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,280,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,195,388,000 after buying an additional 1,164,939 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,216,472,000 after buying an additional 617,023 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 715.4% in the first quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,355,000 after buying an additional 570,999 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,212,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,885,239,000 after buying an additional 567,169 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 230.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 723,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,143,000 after buying an additional 504,363 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,947,563. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.86. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.21 and a 1-year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

