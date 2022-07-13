iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 97.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,213 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 0.5% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.72. 1,861,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,325,605. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.03. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.78 and a 1 year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

