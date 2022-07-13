iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 554.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,420,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954,160 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 91,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,197 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,319,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,941 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $209,904,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9,592.0% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 769,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,142,000 after acquiring an additional 761,413 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.81. 1,948,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,325,605. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.03. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.78 and a 12-month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

