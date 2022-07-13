iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Short Interest Update

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 850,700 shares, a drop of 85.0% from the June 15th total of 5,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,989,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000.

NASDAQ SHV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.99. The stock had a trading volume of 237,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,899,685. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.95 and a 52-week high of $110.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.23.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.077 per share. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

