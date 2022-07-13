iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Fusion Family Wealth LLC

Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 0.5% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.
IJR traded down $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.36. 119,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,064,604. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $88.53 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.51.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (IJR)
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
- Is There a Reasonable Price to Buy Stitch Fix Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.