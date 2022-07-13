iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $28.49

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$28.49 and last traded at C$28.59, with a volume of 1344294 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.76.
The company has a fifty day moving average of C$30.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$31.93.
iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Company Profile (TSE:XIU)
Featured Articles
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
- Is There a Reasonable Price to Buy Stitch Fix Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.