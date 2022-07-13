iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $28.49

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$28.49 and last traded at C$28.59, with a volume of 1344294 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.76.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$30.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$31.93.

Get iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF alerts:

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Company Profile (TSE:XIU)

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the S&P/TSX 60 Index through investments in the constituent issuers of such index, net of expenses. The Index is comprised of 60 of the largest (by market capitalization) and liquid securities listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), selected by Standard & Poor’s (S&P) using its industrial classifications and guidelines for evaluating issuer capitalization, liquidity and fundamentals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.