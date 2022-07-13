iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Purchased by Nauset Wealth Management. LLC

Nauset Wealth Management. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 228,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,782,000 after purchasing an additional 47,226 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,879,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,258,000 after purchasing an additional 18,109 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $270.45 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $247.38 and a 1 year high of $302.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $268.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.43.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.