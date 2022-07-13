iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Stake Decreased by Nauset Wealth Management. LLC

Nauset Wealth Management. LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. iShares US Technology ETF accounts for about 6.6% of Nauset Wealth Management. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC owned 0.10% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $8,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,884,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 120,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,385,000 after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $699,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,176,000.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

IYW opened at $81.38 on Wednesday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $118.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.27.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.