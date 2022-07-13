IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.67.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ISEE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IVERIC bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on IVERIC bio to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $166,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,498.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony S. Gibney sold 7,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $73,313.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,959 shares in the company, valued at $103,124.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,889,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,126,000 after purchasing an additional 104,692 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,778,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,255,000 after purchasing an additional 99,606 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,891,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,332,000 after acquiring an additional 130,858 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,735,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,217,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,791,000 after acquiring an additional 467,026 shares during the last quarter.

IVERIC bio stock opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. IVERIC bio has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $19.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.60. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.55.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

