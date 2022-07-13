IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.67.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ISEE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IVERIC bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on IVERIC bio to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.
In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $166,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,498.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony S. Gibney sold 7,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $73,313.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,959 shares in the company, valued at $103,124.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
IVERIC bio stock opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. IVERIC bio has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $19.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.60. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.55.
IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About IVERIC bio (Get Rating)
IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
