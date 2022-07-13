Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This is a boost from Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:IVH opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.17. Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $14.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 62,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 25,387 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after buying an additional 52,556 shares during the period.

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Ivy Investment Management Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in high-yield corporate bonds of various maturities, secured loans, and other corporate fixed-income instruments, which are rated below investment grade (below Baa3 by Moody's or below BBB- by either S&P or Fitch).

