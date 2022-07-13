Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Purchased by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,939 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 299.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 7.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 236.1% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth approximately $445,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth approximately $733,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,703 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $202,776.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,050.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:JBL opened at $51.73 on Wednesday. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.80 and a 52 week high of $72.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.75.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. Jabil had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 2.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.50%.

JBL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

