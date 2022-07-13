Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Buys New Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,229,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,774,000 after acquiring an additional 225,831 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,462,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,916,000 after purchasing an additional 210,923 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in Snap-on by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 413,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,998,000 after purchasing an additional 210,659 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $34,327,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 705.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,904,000 after acquiring an additional 137,870 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SNA opened at $199.56 on Wednesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $235.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total transaction of $4,200,352.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,123 shares in the company, valued at $134,739,399.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. MKM Partners started coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.50.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

