Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Buys New Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,097,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,494,000 after purchasing an additional 637,271 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,811,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,387,000 after acquiring an additional 18,093 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,521,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,288,000 after acquiring an additional 137,755 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,222,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,136,000 after acquiring an additional 116,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,168,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,165,000 after acquiring an additional 187,365 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VV stock opened at $174.11 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $166.09 and a 52-week high of $222.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.24.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

