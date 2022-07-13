Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Buys Shares of 324 Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 25.9% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 97,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 20,152 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 622.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 129,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after purchasing an additional 111,744 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

In other Syneos Health news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $84,060.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,853.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Syneos Health from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $101.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered Syneos Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.11.

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $70.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.28 and a 1-year high of $104.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.27.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Syneos Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Syneos Health Profile (Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.