Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Has $38,000 Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of D. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 23,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 36,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 9,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $79.25 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.23.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

