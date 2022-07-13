Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Makes New $106,000 Investment in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

TRV stock opened at $165.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.70 and a 200-day moving average of $171.88. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.40 and a 12-month high of $187.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.69.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.54%.

TRV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.15.

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $2,971,205.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,848.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $971,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,453,571.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,894 shares of company stock valued at $8,451,233 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

