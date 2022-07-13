Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Makes New $171,000 Investment in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XEL stock opened at $69.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $76.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.58. The company has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.35.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.22%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XEL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

In related news, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $1,045,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,763,245.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,146,622.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $1,271,240 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

