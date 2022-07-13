Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Purchases New Shares in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 14,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,991,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $103.03 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.22 and a 12-month high of $165.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.08.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 93.20%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $142.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

In other news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $55,871.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

