Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,834 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,837,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $349.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.38. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.24 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

