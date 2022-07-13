Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Takes $363,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 337 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 999 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $291,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $12,596,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc grew its position in Tesla by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,959 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $699.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $724.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $620.57 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $721.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $873.79.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered their price objective on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $881.49.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total transaction of $2,618,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,386,378.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

