Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $131.68 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.16 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.00.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

