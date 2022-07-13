Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Shares Down 2.4%

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.96 and last traded at $2.02. 21,023 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 31,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.40 million, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.97.
Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Jaguar Mining had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $30.62 million for the quarter.
Jaguar Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JAGGF)
Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex, Caeté Gold Mine Complex, and the Paciência Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.
