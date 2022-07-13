James Halstead (LON:JHD) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $275.01

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 275.01 ($3.27) and traded as low as GBX 198.50 ($2.36). James Halstead shares last traded at GBX 202 ($2.40), with a volume of 44,247 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 218.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 274.50. The firm has a market cap of £914.39 million and a P/E ratio of 2,244.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Get James Halstead alerts:

About James Halstead (LON:JHD)

James Halstead plc manufactures and supplies flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia, Asia, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor, and Expona names. James Halstead plc was founded in 1914 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for James Halstead Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Halstead and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.