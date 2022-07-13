Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. (NYSE:JWSM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. (NYSE:JWSM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 353,000 shares, an increase of 4,484.4% from the June 15th total of 7,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 228,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

JWSM stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.84. 7,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,273. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.85. Jaws Mustang Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $9.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWSM. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Jaws Mustang Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,679,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Jaws Mustang Acquisition by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,055,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,164,000 after acquiring an additional 256,441 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Jaws Mustang Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,853,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jaws Mustang Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,146,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Jaws Mustang Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $502,000.

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

