Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NSANY)

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nissan Motor in a report released on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Nissan Motor’s current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nissan Motor’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

OTCMKTS:NSANY opened at $7.45 on Monday. Nissan Motor has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.86. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Nissan Motor ( OTCMKTS:NSANY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Nissan Motor had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $19.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.35 billion.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

