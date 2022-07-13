Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.86. The consensus estimate for Raymond James’ current full-year earnings is $7.39 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Raymond James’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $89.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.34. The firm has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.10. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $81.96 and a 1 year high of $117.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 19.17%.

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $601,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,870.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Raymond James by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,383,900,000 after purchasing an additional 410,025 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Raymond James by 13.4% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,638,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,279,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,020 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,297,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,490,000 after acquiring an additional 585,911 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 80.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,706,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,402,000 after acquiring an additional 25,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

