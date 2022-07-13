JOE Price Tops $0.26 on Exchanges (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 13th. Over the last week, JOE has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One JOE coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00001336 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JOE has a market capitalization of $75.49 million and approximately $6.73 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00101781 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00018099 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Orbler (ORBR) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00170323 BTC.

JOE Profile

JOE's total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 285,955,383 coins.

Buying and Selling JOE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars.

