John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $45.20

Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $45.20 and last traded at $45.72, with a volume of 309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.14.

The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.347 dividend. This is an increase from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is presently 53.05%.

In other John Wiley & Sons news, EVP Danielle Mcmahan sold 1,000 shares of John Wiley & Sons stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $53,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,028 shares in the company, valued at $55,234.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile (NYSE:WLY)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.