Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 90.5% from the June 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JMPLY traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.62. 16,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.33. Johnson Matthey has a 52-week low of $43.76 and a 52-week high of $89.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.63.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.3646 per share. This represents a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This is a boost from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $0.57.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JMPLY shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 1,875 ($22.30) to GBX 1,800 ($21.41) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Panmure Gordon raised Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,404.00.

About Johnson Matthey (Get Rating)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.