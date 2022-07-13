Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.54 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note issued on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $4.54 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.20. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Johnson Matthey’s current full-year earnings is $4.74 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Johnson Matthey’s FY2024 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on JMPLY. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 1,875 ($22.30) to GBX 1,800 ($21.41) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, HSBC lowered Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,404.00.

OTCMKTS:JMPLY opened at $44.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson Matthey has a 52-week low of $43.76 and a 52-week high of $89.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.61 and its 200 day moving average is $51.63.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $1.3646 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $0.57. This represents a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

