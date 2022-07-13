Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.54 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2022

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLYGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note issued on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $4.54 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.20. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Johnson Matthey’s current full-year earnings is $4.74 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Johnson Matthey’s FY2024 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on JMPLY. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 1,875 ($22.30) to GBX 1,800 ($21.41) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, HSBC lowered Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,404.00.

OTCMKTS:JMPLY opened at $44.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson Matthey has a 52-week low of $43.76 and a 52-week high of $89.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.61 and its 200 day moving average is $51.63.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $1.3646 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $0.57. This represents a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.