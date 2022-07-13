JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (LON:JAGI) to Issue GBX 4.10 Dividend

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (LON:JAGIGet Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of JAGI opened at GBX 363.54 ($4.32) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 364.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 390.93. JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income has a 12-month low of GBX 339.23 ($4.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 498 ($5.92). The stock has a market capitalization of £354.79 million and a P/E ratio of -7.66.

JPMorgan Asian Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

