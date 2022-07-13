JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Price Target to GBX 83

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 82 ($0.98) to GBX 83 ($0.99) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 94.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TLW. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 67 ($0.80) to GBX 75 ($0.89) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 63 ($0.75) price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 85 ($1.01) to GBX 87 ($1.03) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 70 ($0.83) to GBX 95 ($1.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 75.89 ($0.90).

TLW traded down GBX 1.24 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 42.62 ($0.51). 4,438,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,020,417. Tullow Oil has a 12 month low of GBX 39.38 ($0.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 63.52 ($0.76). The company has a market cap of £613.00 million and a PE ratio of -9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 51.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 52.57.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

